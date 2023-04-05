Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.43

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 140282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX.UN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.42 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

