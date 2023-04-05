Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.43

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.43, with a volume of 140282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on AX.UN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.42 million, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.15.
Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
