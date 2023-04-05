Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 4,411,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fastly by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

