Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Atento stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Atento has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

