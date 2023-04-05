Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. 77,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 239,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

