ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

ATI Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATI by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Read More

