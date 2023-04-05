Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

