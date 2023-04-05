AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lowered by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493,785 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

