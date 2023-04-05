Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.04 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

