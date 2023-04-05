Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 704,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 535,337 shares.The stock last traded at $71.83 and had previously closed at $72.84.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $133,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $434,000.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
