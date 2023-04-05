Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after purchasing an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Trading Up 0.4 %

Azenta stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.