Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BGCG opened at GBX 257 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.66. The company has a market capitalization of £159.37 million, a P/E ratio of -259.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 204.53 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.32).

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

