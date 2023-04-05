Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BGCG opened at GBX 257 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.66. The company has a market capitalization of £159.37 million, a P/E ratio of -259.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 204.53 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.32).
About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust
Further Reading
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.