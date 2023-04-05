Ballast Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE GXO traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 202,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
