Ballast Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.91. 1,205,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.