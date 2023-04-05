Ballast Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 676,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

