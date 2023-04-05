Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $3,874,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $3,874,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.65. 109,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,122. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

