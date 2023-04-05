Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.93. 23,144,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,489,645. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

