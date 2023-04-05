Bank Hapoalim BM Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $12.16 on Wednesday, hitting $380.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,696. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.16. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

