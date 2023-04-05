Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,160 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $59,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $38,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.24. 834,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,638. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.18.

Baidu Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.