Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 29,274 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,274 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 172,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

