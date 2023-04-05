Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 529 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.46. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,512. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.50.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

