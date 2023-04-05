Bank of America Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$226.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.22.

TSE FNV traded down C$1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$206.43. 248,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,740. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$213.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$187.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$182.45.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

