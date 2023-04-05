Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Shares Down 2.2%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.73). 10,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 133,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.79).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.30) target price for the company.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £981.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,571.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.08.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Further Reading

