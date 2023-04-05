Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

