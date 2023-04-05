Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

NYSE:CB opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

