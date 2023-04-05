Barton Investment Management Grows Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,572 shares during the period. Global-e Online accounts for 1.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.24% of Global-e Online worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 72,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

