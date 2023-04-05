Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.96

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €86.96 ($94.52) and traded as high as €101.24 ($110.04). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €100.94 ($109.72), with a volume of 1,132,092 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.