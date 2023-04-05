BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCBP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 33,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,699. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $206.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,350.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $115,723. Insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

