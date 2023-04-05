Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $790.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $790.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZLYF. UBS Group raised Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.43) to GBX 835 ($10.37) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.87) to GBX 825 ($10.25) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.85) to GBX 921 ($11.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.31 on Friday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

