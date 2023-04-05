Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.23 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $140.23 million and approximately $893,165.60 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

