Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

