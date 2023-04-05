Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.55. 47,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 616,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.



