Bioventix PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 62 (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bioventix Price Performance

BVXP opened at GBX 3,900 ($48.44) on Wednesday. Bioventix has a 52-week low of GBX 3,075 ($38.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,350 ($54.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,921.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,743.32. The company has a market cap of £203.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,407.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($46.57), for a total transaction of £2,158,425 ($2,680,607.30). 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.