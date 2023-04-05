Bioventix PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 62 (LON:BVXP)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.77) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bioventix Price Performance

BVXP opened at GBX 3,900 ($48.44) on Wednesday. Bioventix has a 52-week low of GBX 3,075 ($38.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,350 ($54.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,921.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,743.32. The company has a market cap of £203.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,407.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 57,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,750 ($46.57), for a total transaction of £2,158,425 ($2,680,607.30). 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bioventix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.