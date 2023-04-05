Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $545.16 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $545.16 billion and approximately $17.09 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,191.05 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00450726 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00130727 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029918 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,338,056 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
