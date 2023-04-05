Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $270.89 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00054983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $270.89 million and $3.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001172 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.