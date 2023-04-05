BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.29 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $385,132.88 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,147.10 or 1.00059515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0695501 USD and is up 27.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $323,798.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

