Bitkub Coin Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Bitkub Coin has a market cap of $154.19 million and approximately $338,920.87 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00006067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

