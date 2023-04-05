BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $597.11 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $597.11 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004513 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003860 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001244 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000064 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $12,646,257.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

