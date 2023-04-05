BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,611. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.