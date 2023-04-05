BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,131. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.