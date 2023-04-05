BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,741. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

