BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,291. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

