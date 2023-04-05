BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,291. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
