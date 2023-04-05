BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 4,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

