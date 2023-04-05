BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

MUA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 82,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,684. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

