BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 2,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,265. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

