BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MPA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 5,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,134. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

