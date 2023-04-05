BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BNY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 10,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,017. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.