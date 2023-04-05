BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

