BNB Price Tops $314.41 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. BNB has a total market cap of $49.64 billion and $596.95 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $314.41 or 0.01115288 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,887,428 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,887,588.7085141 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 314.1952817 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1242 active market(s) with $593,966,564.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

