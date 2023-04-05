Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $357.80 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.