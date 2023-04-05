Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

IRM opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

